Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

