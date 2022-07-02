Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

