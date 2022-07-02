Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.