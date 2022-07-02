Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 20.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 405,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,156 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

