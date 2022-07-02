Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $225,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

