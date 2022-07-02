Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 254.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 302,275 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

