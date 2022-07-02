Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

