912 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,560 shares of company stock worth $107,592,615 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average is $208.66. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

