Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

