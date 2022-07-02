Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $206,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.83 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

