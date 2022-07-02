Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,112,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after buying an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.