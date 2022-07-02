Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of SU opened at $35.57 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

