Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 149 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.