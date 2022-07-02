20,000 Shares in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATY opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $135.86 million and a P/E ratio of 32.29. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

AcuityAds ( NYSE:ATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

