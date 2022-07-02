K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 38,500 VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. VanEck Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.