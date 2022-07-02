K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $33.18 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

