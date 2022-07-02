K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 98,900 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,070,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

