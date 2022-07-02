K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $205,000 Stock Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,014 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 763,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 113,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $9.80 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

