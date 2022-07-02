K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

USAS opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 113.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

