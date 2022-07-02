K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 57,000 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.