K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 4,169 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 325.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 364.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,255,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

