5,955 Shares in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

NYSEARCA UGL opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $76.19.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.