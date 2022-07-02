K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 5,600 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

BEP stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.