K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

