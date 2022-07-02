DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

DXCM stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

