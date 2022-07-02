Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 125.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

NYSE VLO opened at $107.98 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

