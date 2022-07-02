Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 77,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $171.81.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

