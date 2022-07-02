Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $372.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

