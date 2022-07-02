Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,489 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.48.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.