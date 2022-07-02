Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,078 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

