Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

