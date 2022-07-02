Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.