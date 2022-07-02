Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $176,000 Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.30 ($5.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

