K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

