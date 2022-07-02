K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 239.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

