Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 141,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 40,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

