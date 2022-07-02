Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.