Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,039 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

