Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.