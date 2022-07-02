Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

