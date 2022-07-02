Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

