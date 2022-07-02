Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,228 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 96,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

