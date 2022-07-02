Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 92,102 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,102 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.78. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.83.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.