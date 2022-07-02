Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 240 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $240.19 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

