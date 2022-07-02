Essex LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 603.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.