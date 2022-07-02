Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $107.29 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

