Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Shares of ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

