Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

