Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,635 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $283.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.67.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.