Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.59 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,258 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

